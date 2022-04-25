Woodward High School Science Teacher David Reisdorph received a STEM education kit on Friday, April 22. The kit was delivered by NextEra Energy Project Manager Bryce Kuhn, former State Rep. Mike Sanders and current State Rep. Carl Newton.
NextEra Energy Resources is the world’s largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and the sun. They are donating $10,000 to enhance STEM education in western Oklahoma.
Ten Oklahoma High Schools received more than 550 kits.
The STEM kits are a “Kre8 Wind Generator Kit” made by Kelvin Electronics. The kits walk students through the steps of building a wind turbine from multiple pieces and wind turbine blades. Once complete, the wind turbine powers a small LED light bulb demonstrating how wind is converted to energy.
“We are committed to investing in the success of students attending in communities we serve. We feel it is our duty to encourage and support the next generation of leaders,” Kuhn said, “We saw immense success in 2020 with a similar donation and are thrilled to have the opportunity to make an investment like this a second time.”
This contribution is in addition to the $26,000 donation made to schools in Western Oklahoma in November 2020.
According to the latest forecast by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, wind and solar technician jobs are among the fastest growing in the nation.
Students receive an introduction guide to renewable energy career pathways and higher education opportunities, as well as certified training options in Oklahoma.
Reisdorph explained,“NextEra contacted schools about the kits, and I responded to the opportunity. They provided us with 30 wind turbine kits that I will use in classes next year. In addition, they provided printed copies of Wind Wise Education lessons and materials for students.”
This guide includes 17 additional lessons that explore the field of energy and provides mores exercises that may be used for students in many grade levels.
“In my Physics class wind education works well because it involves fundamentals about motion, mass and energy that is applied in wind power generation,” Reisdorph said. “On May 16-19 my Physics students will compete in the 2022 National Kid wind Challenge in San Antonio, Texas.”
NextEra Energy Resources owns and operates wind facilities in 16 Oklahoma counties, as well as battery energy storage system in the state and the Southwest Power Pool Market.
“We applaud the work of teachers and know they work tirelessly to prepare students for real-world problem solving in their classrooms. We want to support their efforts by providing these STEM kits to allow students hands-on experiences that make learning fun and applicable,” Kuhn said.
