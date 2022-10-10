Education was in the forefront at Monday’s monthly Chamber of Commerce luncheon that featured guest speaker Jena Nelson, the Democratic candidate for State Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Nelson, a Broken Bow native and 2020 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year, is running against Republican Ryan Walters, the governor’s secretary of education.
Nelson, who has taught for 17 years, says she believes “whole heartedly” that public education saves and changes lives every single day.
If elected Nelson has areas she wants to hit the ground running and highlight.
First is teacher flight.
“We do not have a shortage of educators,” she said. “We have 30,000 educators not coming back to the classroom due a lack of respect, which covers a big umbrella.”
Among the respect issues are teacher pay “we have got to pay teachers like the professionals they are. They are the job creators in our nation,” she said.
Another is the rhetoric, often heated, about teaching. “Right now teachers have been called everything but professional and that needs to stop. We need a superintendent to elevate the profession, not tear it down,” Nelson said.
Mental health of both teachers and kids is another area of focus.
Nelson said she is against vouchers in any form.
“I want to make sure public dollars stay in public schools,” she said. “I am anti-voucher, however you want to couch it. It is a way to defund public schools. I want to defend public education, it saves and changes lives every single day.
“If you want a strong economy, you have to have strong public schools.”
The luncheon also included several introductions of local and area educators who were in attendance. Don Gaines with High Plains Technology Center, Dr. Jonathan Thomason with Northwestern-Woodward and Kyle Reynolds, Woodward superintendent made the introductions. Student citizens of the year Kyle Martin and Josey Jones were also recognized.
