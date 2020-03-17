OKLAHOMA CITY — Members of the state Senate are quarantined in their offices after someone has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email sent to the chamber’s personnel Tuesday.
The Senate did not immediately identify the individual.
While the risk to the majority of senators and personnel remains low, out of an abundance of caution, health professionals were being sent to each office to get a swab, according to the email first obtained by eCapitol, a legislative tracking and news service.
“Immediately, all senators and Senate personnel are asked to remain in their offices and await a visit from a health professional,” the email said.
Individuals who have been in contact with someone who tested positive will likely receive a phone call from health officials to provide necessary information about how protect themselves and others.
Starting Wednesday through Friday, state Senate offices will be closed and employees will work from home.
Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
