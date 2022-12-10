By Janelle Stecklein
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma experienced the biggest improvement in child uninsured rates during the pandemic period of 2019-2021, a national analysis found.
Joan Alker, executive director of the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families and lead author of the report, said while the number of uninsured children dropped nationally, Oklahoma’s rate dropped the most. Overall the rate declined 1.2%, from 8.6% to 7.4%.
Oklahoma’s number of uninsured children declined by about 13%, she said. Native American children saw the largest coverage increases followed by white youth.
Alker said that’s great news in a state that used to have one of the highest rates of uninsured children in the country, but officials said about 75,000 Oklahoma children still lack health insurance coverage.
The annual report used data from the American Community Survey, one of the U.S. Census Bureau’s largest studies, to analyze both national and state child health care rates during the pandemic period.
She said Oklahoma children and their parents benefited from federal pandemic-related protection that ensured Medicaid coverage must remain in place while the federal COVID-19 public health emergency continues. That’s currently in place until April.
Alker said Oklahoma in particular jumped to the top in improving coverage rates for children because the state implemented Medicaid expansion in 2021 with “rapid enrollment of parents and other adults.”
She said Missouri also implemented expansion, “but they came in kicking and screaming and they didn’t really get their program up and running in 2021.”
“Oklahoma did a really terrific job of enrolling a lot of folks quickly,” Alker said. “The state still has a ways to go, but this is really good news for children.”
She said as parents became eligible for Medicaid coverage, their families learned that their children were already eligible.
“We find this kind of welcome mat that when you open the door for parents, children walk through that door, too, and the whole family gets covered,” Alker said. “So this is great news, whenever it happens, but especially in Oklahoma, which really had one of the highest child uninsured rates in the country.”
Alker said there is a lot of research showing that having Medicaid coverage as a child helps in the long term with better educational outcomes and higher high school graduation rates. Childhood Medicaid participants also have better health as adults, pay more in taxes and use fewer public benefits.
“It’s a real win-win in terms of a return on investment with this long-term view,” Alker said.
In a statement, Kevin Corbett, Oklahoma’s secretary of health and mental health, said while they’re proud of the success of Medicaid expansion in Oklahoma, “there is still work to be done.”
He said 4,800 of the 75,000 uninsured children are eligible for Medicaid benefits.
“These are children, who most likely, are not receiving any type of preventative health services,” said Corbett, who is also CEO of Oklahoma Health Care Authority. “We will continue to educate families on the benefits of enrolling in our Medicaid program especially as we transition to a new delivery model which will provide children with even broader medical, dental and mental health services.”
Emma Morris, with the Oklahoma Policy Institute, said when the federal continuous coverage requirement comes to an end next year, there’s a “very good likelihood” that Oklahomans will either lose coverage because they’re ineligible or lose coverage because they’ve failed to meet an administrative requirement.
She said Oklahoma leaders could protect the insurance gains by implementing continued eligibility for children, which would allow youth insured by Medicaid to have 12 months of continuous coverage regardless of small income fluctuations or administrative requirements.
Morris also said that the state could build on its gains by expanding child Medicaid eligibility. Several states have higher qualifying eligibility levels.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
