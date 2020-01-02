It wasn’t the Grinch that stole Christmas this year, it was Mother Nature. Warm and dry weather during the month of December kept Oklahomans from having a White Christmas.
“Very little in the way of wintry weather was seen during the month, save for a couple of inches of snow in the western Panhandle and a few bouts with freezing drizzle and fog,” State Climatologist Gary McManus said in his monthly weather report. “Christmas Day itself was the second warmest on record with a statewide average temperature of 57 degrees, topped only by 2016’s 57.6 degrees and far removed from 1983’s record cold of 4.7 degrees.”
While winter weather was difficult to find, spring came back for a visit.
“Spring weather took up the slack for the dearth of winter excitement,” McManus said. “A storm system moved through on December 27-28 and brought widespread beneficial rainfall across all 77 Oklahoma counties.”
Oklahoma saw its fair share of tornadoes this year, even in December.
“Severe weather struck eastern Oklahoma on the 28th and produced the year’s final tornado near Broken Arrow,” McManus said. “The twister - rated an EP0 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale - damaged power poles, trees and a few structures. The year’s 147 tornadoes are the most in Oklahoma since accurate records began in 1950, besting 1999’s previous record total of 145. May’s 105 tornadoes made up the bulk of the year’s record total, also the highest count for any month on record in the state. Despite the record number, there were no violent tornadoes - EF4 or EF5 - in the state during 2019.”
According to data from the Oklahoma Mesonet, the state saw an average of 1.11 inches in precipitation, 0.95 inches below normal.
“Far northwestern Oklahoma and the Panhandle enjoyed small surpluses to rank as their 39th and 22nd wettest December on record, respectively,” McManus said. “The southeast’s average total of 1.39 inches was 2.61 inches below small surpluses to rank as their 14th driest.”
That saw warmer than normal temperatures throughout the month.
“The statewide average of 43 degrees ranked as the 11th warmest December on record, 4.1 degrees above normal,” McManus said. “The average maximum temperatures were even higher, finishing 5-6 degrees above normal across parts of western Oklahoma. Boise City reported the highest single reading of the month at 77 degrees on the 23rd. The lowest temperature of 8 degrees came on the 17th at Kenton. That was the only single-digit reading at the Mesonet’s 120 stations during the month. The year came in exactly normal at 59.9 degrees, the 58th warmest on record. The highest temperature for 2019 was 108 degrees from Hooker on August 19, while the lowest of minus 4 degrees was recorded at Eva on November 12. The lowest calculated wind chill was minus 17 degrees at Eva on January 2, and the highest heat index of 118 degrees came at Bixby on August 26.”
The Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for January shows a good chance of above normal temperatures.
“Odds are even for above-, below- and near-normal precipitations over the entire state,” McManus said. “CPC’s January Drought Outlook indicates the persistence of drought in the western Panhandle and southwestern Oklahoma, although the drought’s areal coverage should decrease somewhat in those areas.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.