Oklahoma now ranks second in the nation in expectations for elementary-level reading, according to a new report by the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP).
“I was pleased to see our state's ranking continue to rise all the way to second in the nation, but we shouldn't be too surprised,” said Kyle Reynolds, Superintendent of Woodward Public Schools. “Our teachers and instructional leaders have invested a tremendous amount of work and effort to make sure our students can read well.”
Making significant strides in setting high expectations for student academic proficiency, the results were revealed just as the state plans to train more teachers to work with young readers.
“Reading starts with high fidelity instruction in the early childhood grades from Pre-K on up,” Reynolds said. “Our teachers align their curriculum vertically to make sure students are hitting goals and targets, called essential skills, every year.”
The report compared states fourth and seventh grade reading for 2019. Oklahoma rose in ranking from 15th for fourth grade and 14th for seventh grade in 2017 to second in the country.
“Reading is a foundational skill for all other disciplines,” Reynolds shared. “Our students have much higher success rates overall when they can read well.”
Oklahoma has remained consistent in the top third of states for math since 2015.
“We are narrowing the gap for national comparability in expectations for student performance,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. “We have made extraordinary progress in the last four years, rising from 41st to second in the country.”
