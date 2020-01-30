By Sarah Nishimuta
Staff Writer
The state of Oklahoma has announced the launch of a new program to make renewing vehicle registrations and ordering birth certificates faster and easier.
On Wednesday, the Oklahoma Tax Commission sent out a press release announcing a digital platform called myOklahoma. According to the press release, the new platform consolidates and delivers multiple government services in a single place, providing a personalized, modern experience.
myOklahoma was created in partnership with Kansas City-based GovTech leader PayIt, according to the press release.
“It’s always an honor to partner with government agencies aiming to better assist the constituents that they serve,” said CEO and Founder of PayIt John Thomson. “We are excited to provide online services for the state, and look forward to the continued growth of digital services for Oklahoma constituents.”
The program was designed in hopes of creating a foundation for a more efficient and transparent experience for Oklahoma residents, according to the release.
Users will be able to create a profile that will securely house their general and payment information for a faster renewals process without the trip to their local government offices.
“Through this new app and online service, Oklahomans will be able to request birth certificates and renew their vehicles tags, creating a more efficient, accessible and secure process,” said Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. “This new digital tool will also play a vital role in helping Oklahomans prepare to transition to REAL ID driver’s license later this year, as each person will need to provide a government-issued identity document as part of the new, federally-mandated application process.”
The long-term goal for myOklahoma is to provide services from every level of government within the state. For now the program offers vehicle registration renewal and birth certificate orders. The program will provide users with a valid, digital version of their vehicle registration, according to the press release.
“This (is) a significant accomplishment for the State of Oklahoma to have three of the largest agencies, the Oklahoma Tax Commission, Department of Health and Department of Public Safety all working together to provide better systems and processes for citizens,” said Secretary of Digital Transformation and Administration David Ostrowe. “We will continue to encourage collaboration amongst state agencies to provide centralized services in the most convenient manner.”
Officials believe the program will help alleviate in-office wait times and calls to government support staff.
“This digital transformation gives government staff a more effective way to communicate with residents through email notifications, such as vehicle registration renewal and expiration reminders,” according to the press release.
You can check out the new digital platform at myoklahoma.ok.gov or download the app from the App Store or Google Play Store.
