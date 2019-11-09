The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) met at the Woodward Conference Center Friday morning to hear quarterly reports and amend some statutes.
Deputy Executive Director Jimmy Givens presented the annual environmental quality report, outlining funding needs, federal mandates and recommended statutory changes.
“Most federal mandates to not come with additional funding. Sometimes they do but in general we have to present that as part of the delegated program,” Givens said.
Addressing air quality, Givens said Oklahoma is getting about $21 million over the course of several years primarily for fuel conversion diesel buses and electric charging stations in an effort to reduce emissions.
“We’re well down the road, no pun intended, on the diesel bus conversion,” Givens said. “We are generally considered to be well in advance of nearly all the other states in terms of deployment of charging stations.”
The Corporation Commission will soon be deferring oil and gas extraction effluent limitations guidelines and pretreatment standards (ELGs) to be under the authority of DEQ rather than the EPA because of statutes recently passed, according to Givens.
“We are involved in the process very actively, wanting to make sure that the EPA understands that there are variations among the states and among the regions and encourage them on not trying a one size fits all approach,” Givens said.
Givens also discussed the unregulated contaminant perchlorate which is under review by the EPA through analyzing drinking water.
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) is also being looked at very closely by EPA, Department of Defense and academics and other environmental agencies. Potential regulations, mandates and standards for clean up are being considered.
“It’s an ubiquitous problem. Everything from firefighting foam, to water resistant clothing, to nonstick cookware and just about anything else you can think of has PFAS components to it and it’s becoming a big, big deal,” Givens said. “It’s going to be something we have to pay a lot of attention to over the coming years.”
Givens asked board members for help approaching legislators about two issues. One is financing for parking garage repairs for the DEQ employees at the Oklahoma City headquarters.
The other legislative issue is to extend DEQ advisory councils and perhaps present legislation to counteract Senate Bill 1027 would put a sunset on the advisory councils.
“This board’s job would be much harder without the councils,” Chairman James Kinder said.
Vice-Chair Tracy Hammon said the experts who serve those councils provide very complicated information necessary for the board to make important decisions.
“This is one of the things that I think our, our system was set up perfectly,” Executive Director Scott Thomson said. “The last thing you want is us bureaucrats to rule ourselves.”
The report was approved to submit to the Governor, Speaker of the House and Senate President by Jan. 1, 2020.
The board also approved proposed updates to Air Pollution Control statutes. They updated EPA regulation changes relating to National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP) and New Source Performance Standards (NSPS).
A reduction in regulations for fiberglass reinforced plastic products manufacturing was passed and an administrative code regarding open burning of certain medical marijuana plant parts providing clarification to be in line with the Oklahoma Clean Air Act.
The board also approved an amendment to regulations related to medical use of byproduct materials.
