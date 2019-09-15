The Department of Corrections announced Sunday that prisons statewide are on lockdown due to a series of fights over the weekend.
Saturday, inmates at Northeast Oklahoma Correctional Center in Vinita began fighting. Sunday, fights between inmates occurred at Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy, North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply, Lawton Correctional Facility and Mack Alford Correctional Center in Stringtown, according to the news release.
More than a dozen inmates have been transported to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. One inmate at Dick Conner Correctional Center died at the facility.
DOC staff are transferring inmates identified in the fights to other facilities for their safety. The agency has also added staff to the above identified facilities to enhance security.
Additional information was unavailable Sunday night.
