With a budget shortfall suddenly expected to grow to over a billion dollars, legislators are scrambling to assess the actual damage and come up with some possible solutions.
“The equalization board presented some slides yesterday saying that there'll be a tremendous drop in revenue. I'm not sure what they're basing that on yet,” District 59 Rep. Mike Sanders said. “We were anticipating going into next year's budget about a $477 million shortfall, which we could have absorbed in using rainy day money, and still would have several hundred million dollars more for the 22 budgets.”
The Oklahoma Tax Commission presented a number three times bigger than what legislators were anticipating, according to Sanders.
“They're also saying that it's not going to improve and I disagree with that,” Sanders said. “I am cautiously optimistic that by the third quarter and fourth quarter, we will see the recovery.”
Sanders said he is sure the economy won’t turn back on like a light switch overnight, but once COVID-19 is behind us we’re going to see the strength of the economy as a whole come back up.
“I just believe in Oklahoma and I believe in the American people,” Sanders said. “I just am optimistic that we're going to start seeing the recovery once people start getting back to work.”
Putting people back to work is going to generate income, even if it takes a year to completely recover and prices stay stagnant for the next six or seven months, Sanders cautiously predicted.
“No one would have thought COVID-19 and the drastic oil prices and literally a month and a half of what happened like it did,” Sanders said. “But we're so thankful that we were able to hold back another $200 million dollars and put that in the stabilization fund last year.”
According to State Sen. Casey Murdock, the situation is really fluid right now, changing daily, if not every three to four hours.
“The oil price dropping the way it dropped yesterday, has gotten us very, very scared, as far as the state budget goes,” Murdock explained. “The state of Oklahoma, whether people want to admit or not, our economy revolves around the oil industry. We've got to have it.”
Oil companies are hurting, according to Murdock.
“Which that means they lay off people. Which that means you have a huge unemployment in the oil industry in the state,” Murdock said. “I think it's not just hitting Oklahoma it's hidden. The entire country and then you add on top of the coronavirus, and shutting businesses down or slowing our economy on top of that.
"Our state survives on sales tax and income tax and gross production tax. And we have slammed the brakes on all of that, and that affects our revenue.”
After taking over $200 million out of the Rainy Day Fund and the Revenue Stabilization Fund to stabilize the 2020 budget, Murdock said there should be around $500 million left between the two funds.
“I'd like to see us get come up with a plan to start reopening Oklahoma. I think our numbers are leveling out as far as the COVID,” Murdock said. “That being said, I think District 27 it’s just now hitting us. I think we're two to three weeks behind the metro areas.”
Even with potentially rising numbers in the area, Murdock said he’d like to see Gov. Stitt and the Oklahoma State Department of Health get a plan together to open the economy back up. He noted that he thinks if citizens will be smart and careful with activities businesses can start opening back up.
“We've got to get our economy back going. This has been painful,” Murdock said. “The people at 2300 North Lincoln Boulevard in Oklahoma City don't know what's going on in Woodward County as much as your three county commissioners. They are right there in the trenches. They know what's going on. And they know the best way to manage it.”
With the bankruptcies in agriculture across the nation at a record high even before COVID-19 hit, the ag community has been hurting for several years. Just in cattle, the losses are about $13.5 billion across the nation, according to a recent study commissioned by the National Cattlemen's Beef Association.
“The silver lining to this pandemic, I hope we get out of it is all these regulations,” Murdock said. “Right now because of the pandemic the government has said OK just don't worry about these regulations, just produce. If that's the case, why do we need the regulation to start with.”
Murdock said he also hopes this is providing opportunity for more people to start small farming operations, raising pigs or chickens and selling eggs to neighbors and at farmers markets.
“I mean, are we going to be able to create a new little niche market in Northwest Oklahoma?” Murdock asked. “I think Americans are picky on where their food comes from. And I think this shows let's buy local, if at all possible."
