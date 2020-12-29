On Thursday, Dec. 17, the Oklahoma State Board of Education (OBOE) approved a one-year suspension of the Oklahoma School Report Card letter grades for the 2020-21 school year.
“I applaud the State Board of Education for suspending the school report card this year during such trying and unique times,” Woodward Public Schools Superintendent Kyle Reynolds said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has created so many challenges for schools and our students that school report cards truly would not be an accurate representation of how our schools are performing.”
According to State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister, the move was necessary in light of the significant disruptions in instruction.
As states across the nation explore covid’s impact on systems of school accountability, Hofmeister said it has become clear that the abrupt end to the 2019-20 school year and tumult of the current school year made it necessary to disentangle accountability from the administering of assessments.
“We are committed to providing schools and the public with actionable, meaningful and transparent data,” Hofmeister said. “And that relies on credible trend data that can be used to make valid inferences about school quality and performance.”
According to Reynolds, Woodward schools are performing admirably considering the circumstances.
“Our staff are going above and beyond every day to not only work to meet the needs of our students academically but also focusing on social-emotional and nutritional needs,” Reynolds said. “With that said, we are working every day on our primary mission to increase student achievement and close the achievement gap.”
While acknowledging that learning suffered during the pandemic, Reynolds said the shutdown last spring and the days students have missed due to quarantine has compounded the situation.
“Some students have been quarantined three and four times already,” Reynolds added. “We are one of the fortunate schools in our state that has been able to provide in-person instruction all semester, and we are very grateful for that.”
Students will still take federally required tests during the spring but those results will not factor into the report card, according to Hoffmeister.
“Our priority is to now provide schools with as much information as we can on how students may have been impacted when compared to grade-level expectations, with an emphasis on the impact to students most at risk of falling behind academically,” Hoffmeister said.
The academic assessments are given in English language arts, mathematics and science for grades 3-8, as well as the ACT or SAT to high school juniors. The assessments help show how students have been impacted academically and what supports are needed, according to Hoffmeister.
“COVID-19 has impacted accountability on many levels. Right now, districts are finding it challenging to complete the observations and evaluations,” said Hofmeister. “This optional waiver will relieve pressure on the districts as they navigate this pandemic and keep their focus on supporting students.”
