In addition to speaking at the Woodward Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Monday, Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd dropped by the Woodward News to discuss several topics.
She noted her office is working on a number of things.
“The auditor's office puts out 350 audits per year,” Byrd said. “That’s just our normal workload. And so whenever the governor throws in a special request like this, it's a major undertaking.”
She was speaking of Gov. Kevin Stitt's request for an audit of the State Department of Education.
“If it's a priority to the governor and could be important to legislators we do try to put it as a priority on our audits to be completed first,” Byrd said. “So we rearrange and try to make it work with the limited people we have.”
The focus of the audit on the State Department of Education revolves around how much money is actually making it to the classroom, according to Byrd.
“That entire statute is built around the fact we want more money in the classroom,” Byrd said. “I believe that's what Epic has done (this year). Epic has taken steps to get that money in the classroom rather than it getting tied up in administrative cost.”
Epic Charter School has been the focus of an investigative audit the past couple of years, leading to changes in the school's organization and leadership.
“The audit was never about school choice or charter schools,” Byrd clarified. “It was about where the money was going.”
According to Byrd, Epic has redirected nearly $40 million to classrooms and each teacher now only has a 20 student workload.
“That (is) coupled with the fact that the new board has made some very good financial decisions,” Byrd explained. “Just the cost savings alone and how that money is going to be put back into the students is a huge deal.”
According to Byrd, 21 schools and 32 cities or towns are on the investigative list right now.
“It's important to know that municipalities and school districts are not done routinely by the State Auditor's Office,” Byrd said. “If we show up at a municipality or school district, it's because somebody believes something has gone wrong, and we're there to investigate.”
The State Auditor’s Office has to be requested by the attorney general, district attorney, city council, or school board to conduct a special audit, according to Byrd.
“There's also a mechanism called US citizens petition audit where if the citizens believe that there needs to be an audit, they can petition through our office,” Byrd added. “We help them draft the petition, then they have 30 days to go out and get 10 percent of the registered voters as of the last general election.”
Once those signatures are obtained, the state election board confirms or verifies that those people live within that district and they're a registered voter before Byrd’s office is tasked to perform the audit.
Tax protests are also a big concern for Byrd right now. “They're typically protested by wind, energy and gas, because they don't agree with the county assessors valuations,” Byrd said. “When those get put into protest, they're held up. And so money that a school district may have been depending on to help on their budget is suddenly not available to them anymore.”
Byrd said there's a real focus on that this year to figure out how they can tighten up that timeline and not have that money held.
“Right now, there's $80 million held across the state in protest. A large chunk of that is dedicated for the school district budgets,” Byrd said. “So that's something that we're trying to help come up with solutions on how to fix.”
Byrd did suggest one solution would be to draft budgets taking the protests into account instead of budgeting money that is likely going to be tied up.
“An important thing to note is it's always, always best to make sure you have the money before you budget to spend the money,” Byrd stressed. “And if it's going to be protested, or there's a likely chance of protesting, it's better to always budget on a conservative approach.”
Another thing Byrd is very interested in is how ARPA funds are directed. “Many counties, not just Woodward County, many counties across the state have chosen to just wait until the final guidance comes out so that they know what their options are,” Byrd said. “In the auditor's office, we have encouraged them to be cautious about jumping out there and spending it before the final rules are out just because the federal government could change up some of the regulations.”
