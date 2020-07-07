Stargazing is a popular summer event of the Starcreek Astronomical Society held multiple times each July at the Selman Living Laboratory on land donated by the Selman family. Unfortunately, COVID-19 is making this event impossible in 2020.
“Looking through an eye piece (of the telescopes), that cannot be disinfected, could spread COVID-19. Disinfecting the lenses can damage them and the replacement cost would be $500 to $800 for each,” said Bobette Doerrie, Event Coordinator for the Starcreek Astronomical Society. “We actually won our best telescope in a raffle because we couldn’t purchase it otherwise,” Doerrie said.
“Because of the COVID-19 risk and the inability to follow the necessary safety steps, we have to cancel the 2020 star parties,” Doerrie said. “We regret the necessity of cancelling the events. We hope to be back to our usual schedule next year.”
The University of Central Oklahoma and Northwestern Oklahoma State University utilize the Selman Living Laboratory facilities for scientific research and classes which are conducted there. The grants received by UCO are what make these stargazing events possible, plus the research activities conducted at the Selman Living Laboratory by the university staff and students.
For more information, Bobette Doerrie may be reached at cdoerrie@gmail.com or by phone at (806)202-2967.
