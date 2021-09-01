Softball
Tuttle 5-12, Woodward 3-0; Alva 4, Newkirk 3; Agra-Carney 10, Covington-Douglas 8; Arapaho-Butler 10, Thomas 0; Arnett 8, Buffalo 0; Shattuck 10, Beaver 0; Binger-Oney 5, Weatherford 0; Guymon 21-15, Bishop McGuinness 3-3
Merritt 23, Blair 7; Boise City 10, Tyrone 6; Elk City 8, Cache 1; Lookeba-Sickles 26, Calumet 0; Cashion 18, Pawhuksa 8; Okeene 10, Cherokee 5; Cheyenne 24, Waynoka 2; Cheyenne 12, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 0; Hammon 3, Clinton 0
Chisholm 2, Waukomis 1; Watonga 8, Chisholm 4; Okeene 12, Cimarron 4; Hollis 13, Cordell 0; Fairvew 3-4, Hooker 0-1; Okarche 12, Geary 0; Hammon 11, Seiling 3; Hydro-Eakly 3, Sterling 1; Hydro-Eakly 4, Vici 3
Mooreland 13, Leedey 0; Kremlin-Hillsdale 14, Timberlake 2; Lookeba-Sickles 7, Calumet 5; Minco 12-13, Sayre 0-1; Pioneer 19, OBA 9; Watonga 8, Waukomis 2
Baseball
Binger-Oney 14, Union City 7; Canute 8, Sentinel 0; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 12, Cheyenne-Reydon 11
Volleyball
Oklahoma Bible Academy def. Chisholm, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20; Sharon-Mutual def. Darrouzett, Texas, 25-11, 25-9, 25-15
