Imagine if you will, 1929; after a long day of flights and train rides across America, weary patrons are being bussed through a small town in Oklahoma, stomachs rumbling for dinner.
After that short four and a half mile bus ride, these men and women stepped through doors to find the relatively new electric light shining off of fine China and polished stemware.
Harvey Girls dressed in pressed black and white skirts greeted each patron and helping them find their seat. This was when they knew they had arrived at Waynoka’s Harvey House and would be served only the finest and most filling fare that a hungry traveler could ask for.
This is the image that the Waynoka Historical Society is looking to recreate. On Saturday, Sept. 3 they will be hosting a fundraising dinner event, “City Lights and Vintage Nights”.
Founded in 1986, The Waynoka Historical Society is charged with running the Waynoka Air-Rail Museum which includes the upkeep of the Santa Fe Depot as well as the Historic Harvey House.
Charlene Bixler, president of the historical society said funds raised raised would go to “restoring the Santa Fe Depot which has never been restored since it was acquired in the 90s” with hopes to eventually turn it into an extension of the museum as well as a visitor’s center.
The Harvey House itself has had three other restaurants associated with it in the past, but COVID had left the doors closed with the focus returning to repairs and maintenance before they can continue to service their guests.
These businesses served to put northwestern Oklahoma on the map through history, the location being personally chosen by Charles Lindberg as a stop for the groundbreaking Transcontinental Air Transport airline that boasted it could take its patrons from New York, New York to Los Angeles, California in only 48 hours through a combination of planes and trains.
The flights were patronized by the most spectacular names of the time, including the likes of Greta Garbo, Will Rogers and even Amelia Earhart.
Although brief in its operation from 1910 to 1937, the Harvey House served all those that passed by the Santa Fe Depot with service that even these stars would be welcome to receive.
This dazzling night will seek to recreate the first class service that all Harvey House passengers came to expect throughout the years.
With a reception starting at 6 p.m., guests will be delighted with various period-style musical acts and silent auctions. There is a suggested attire of 1920s style formal wear to accompany the styled decor of the times.
At 7 p.m. Chef Delvin Wilson of Amarillo will have plated Beef Wellington for the guests’ enjoyment. Following shortly after, a live auction will end the night.
Bixler hopes to reach a good percentage of the areas’ 150,000 yearly tourism guests after the recent setback caused by COVID-19.
Limited tickets for the event can be purchased for $100 by calling 580-614-1896 and interest in joining the Waynoka Historical Society can be sent to PO Box 193, Waynoka, OK 73860.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.