Longtime Southwestern Oklahoma State University benefactors Jerry and Margaret Hodge of Amarillo (TX) have generously committed a record-breaking $5 million charitable gift to the university, which is the largest single donation in the history of SWOSU. The gift will be used for a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to healthcare education and pharmacy, named in honor of the Hodges (drawing attached), and a new endowment benefitting students enrolled in the SWOSU College of Pharmacy. The Hodges are with SWOSU President Randy L. Beutler.