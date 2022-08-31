Woodward is once again hosting the Southwest Regional show put on by the National Junior Swine Association.
Added this year, is a collegiate judging contest with 225 students registered from schools across the United States.
“We are expecting around 300 exhibitors with close to 600 head of pigs. Last year we saw exhibitors from more than 7 different states,” said Bailey Kafka, general manager of the Woodward County Event Center.
All animals must be in place by 10 a.m. Friday and the show will begin at noon.
Saturday at 7:30 a.m. will be registration for the judging contests which will take place throughout the day. Sunday’s show starts at 8 a.m.
“Our great partners at the Oklahoma Pork Council and Woodward Tourism have been gracious enough to provide lunch for these exhibitors,” Kafka said.
This is the fifth year for Woodward to host the regional show.
