SoonerCare members may now receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved at-home, over the counter COVID-19 testing kits at no cost to the member.
According to guidance from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA) will reimburse contracted pharmacies that dispense the test kits to a
Members may receive select test kits from their pharmacy without needing to see their primary care physician. These kits will not have a co-payment and will not count against the member’s monthly prescription limit of six.
“We understand the importance of taking care of our SoonerCare members well-being, while also lessening the burden on emergency rooms,” said Dr. Terry Cothran, Senior Pharmacy Director at the Oklahoma Health Care Authority. “If a SoonerCare member chooses to not use the at-home test kit, we encourage them to use other testing locations rather than the emergency room.”
Other testing locations include: Walgreens, Walmart and local Health Departments.¨
At-home test kits use nasal swabs and provide results in often 30 minutes or less.
Members are encouraged to contact their local pharmacy to ensure they have available tests. A pharmacy locator is available to search on OHCA’s website at https://apps.okhca.org:456/OHCAProviderDirectory/.
SoonerCare also covers PCR testing and rapid-antigen testing at various medical locations for members who do not want an at-home testing kit.
