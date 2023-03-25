With the arrival of Spring the chance of tornadoes increases dramatically, according to ServiceMaster Restore, a residential and commercial disaster restoration service.
Woodward Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer offers up some guidance as the severe weather arrives.
“We always recommend that everyone have three ways to get life-threatening weather alerts, just in case one or more systems fail,” Lehenbauer said.
Some signs to look out for include dark skies, a funnel cloud, debris and roaring noises. An NOAA All-Hazards Weather Radio is also very important as it acts a siren if a tornado warning is issued. Smartphone apps are not advised due to data outages or network congestion, according to Lehenbauer.
“We recommend using basements, installing storm shelters or safe rooms, or networking with nearby neighbors to use available shelters,” Lehenbauer said.
Finding shelter for a tornado is integral. In a home that doesn’t already have a designated safe room the basement is a good option or a small room without windows on the lowest level of the building.
A bathroom typically being the best option, make sure to protect yourself and other from debris whether it be covering yourself with blankets, mattresses, or putting small children in car seats.
“If you have nowhere to go, in Woodward, we do open the Pioneer Room as a last resort for those that have no other option,” Lehenbauer said, noting how the Pioneer Room is not a certified storm shelter.
In the event of a tornado having an emergency kit would be very helpful. A kit should include bottled water, medicine, blankets, radio, flashlights, batteries and spare clothes.
Make sure your phone is charged up in case the power goes out. A portable charger would also be great to have in case you need to charge your phone or anything else.
Oklahoma has already seen tornadoes this year, primarily in late February that caused one fatality and dozens of other injuries. The fatality came in Cheyenne. Tornadoes also caused damage in Norman and Shawnee and near Mustang, Minco, Hobart and Hollis.
There were also some tornadoes in northeast Oklahoma in January, primarily in the Pryor area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.