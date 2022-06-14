With temperatures in the high 90s to 100 degrees for the next seven days it is important to be safe outside in the excessive heat. On average, extreme heat has killed more people in the last 10 years than any other weather phenomena.
According to weather.gov, they use an acrostic poem to remember stay cool in the heat:
- Hydrate, whether you feel thirsty or not, drink plenty of water to avoid becoming dehydrated.
- Educate yourself. Keep up with the latest temperature and heat index forecasts and current readings. Know the warning signs of a heat illness, and how you can stay cool.
- Act quickly when a heat illness is suspected. Seek medical attention immediately for any of these warning signs: cramping, rapid pulse, heavy sweating, hot red skin, dizziness, confusion, nausea, vomiting.
- Take it easy. Anyone working or exercising outdoors should avoid overexertion, especially between the hours of 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Take hourly breaks in the shade or in air conditioning.
Never leave children, disabled adults or pets in parked vehicles.
“A reported 25 children died in hot cars in 2020, a death was reported as early as April and tragedies continued into November,” according to weather.gov. “Studies have shown that the temperature inside a parked vehicle can rapidly rise to a dangerous level for children, pets and even adults. Leaving the windows slightly open does not significantly decrease the heating rate. The younger the child the more severe the effects because their bodies have not developed the ability to efficiently regulate its internal temperature.”
A dark dashboard or seat can easily reach temperatures in the range of 180 to over 200°F. These objects (e.g., dashboard, steering wheel, child seat) heat the adjacent air by conduction and convection and also give off longwave radiation which is very efficient at warming the air trapped inside a vehicle.” per weather.gov.
Ready.gov/heat states to cover home windows with drapes or shades, weather-strip doors and windows and to take cool showers or baths.
More tips included to wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing. If you’re outside, find shade. Wear a hat wide enough to protect your face. Avoid high-energy activities or work outdoors, during midday heat, if possible. Also, check on family members, seniors and neighbors.
The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health states, “workers who are exposed to extreme heat or work in hot environments may be at risk of heat stress. Exposure to extreme heat can result in occupational illnesses and injuries. Heat stress can result in heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat cramps, or heat rashes. Heat can also increase the risk of injuries in workers as it may result in sweaty palms, fogged-up safety glasses, and dizziness. Burns may also occur as a result of accidental contact with hot surfaces or steam.
Workers at risk of heat stress include outdoor workers and workers in hot environments such as firefighters, bakery workers, farmers, construction workers, factory workers, and others. Employers should reduce workplace heat stress by implementing engineering and work practice controls such as a limited time in the heat and/or increase recovery time spent in a cool environment, use special tools intended to minimize manual strain and implement a buddy system where workers observe each other for signs of heat intolerance.
Pet safety is important also. “If they are outside, make sure they have plenty of cool water and access to comfortable shade. Animals can die of heatstroke within 15 minutes,” according to The Humane Society.
Signs of heat stroke in animals are red gums and tongue, loud rapid panting, excessive or lack of drool and excessive thirst. Also look for rapid pulse, glazed eyes, weakness or collapse and seizures.
Asphalt and dark pavement can be very hot to your pet’s feet. Four-paws.org shows a chart of when the air temperature is 77 degrees the asphalt temperature is 125 degrees and if the air temperature is 95 degrees, the asphalt temperature is 149 degrees.
“How to avoid burns is to use the seven-second test. If the back of your hand can’t stand the heat on the asphalt, it’s too hot for a walk. If your animal’s paws get burnt, call a veterinarian as soon as possible and in the meantime, cool down the affected paws. First-aid measures recommended by veterinarians are to cool the affected paws under running cool, not ice-cold, running water. Bandage each affected paw or protect it with a clean sock,” per Four-paws.org.
If you believe your pet is suffering from a heat stroke, “move them to a cool place or into the air conditioning. Apply cold towels to their head, neck and chest. Let them drink small amounts of water or ice cubes and take them directly to a veterinarian,” according to the humane society.
