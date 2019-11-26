Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on all that we have to be thankful for. However, the holiday celebrations have made Thanksgiving one of the deadliest times of the year, according to AAA.
“Whether it’s young people home from college or adults who know they have the next day off from work, there has been a rise in drunk driving deaths around the holidays,” said AAA Oklahoma Spokesperson Leslie Gamble. “The Wednesday before the holiday, labeled ‘Drinksgiving’ by some, has become one of the year’s biggest drinking days.”
AAA states in a press release that the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office reported that in 2018, about 25 percent of all fatal crashes in Oklahoma were alcohol-related, jumping to roughly 45 percent over all holiday periods.
In hopes of helping everyone ‘make it to the Thanksgiving table,’ AAA suggests hosting a mocktail party or friendly contests.
“Have guests bring their own drink creations sans alcohol and select judges to taste test and score,” AAA Oklahoma said. “If you’re hosting a holiday part and not inspired to ask guests to bring mocktails, AAA urges you to be sure to ‘be good for goodness sake’ and have festive non-alcoholic drink options available for your guests and those serving as designated drivers.”
Only time will make a person sober, not coffee or cold showers, AAA warns. It takes about one hour to burn off an average drink. Five ounces of wine, 12 ounces of beer or 1 and a half ounces of liquor all contain about the same amount of alcohol.
If you plan to drink, remember that ride-share services are available in Woodward, such as Lyft and Uber. There are a number of taxi services as well.
“With so many options to driving after drinking, it doesn’t make sense to take that chance - especially in the season of gratitude and joy,” Gamble said. “Choose a designated driver or call a ride-share service like Lyft or Uber.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.