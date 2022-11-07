What steps can you and your family take to help prevent a break-in? ADT.com had some helpful tips to keep in mind when assessing your homes’ safety.
- Walk around your property and think like a burglar. Walk the perimeter of your house and look for any areas of weakness such as easy-access points, low unlocked windows, unlocked doors, or high shrubs you could hide behind. Can someone see your electronics or expensive items from a window?
- The more light around your home, the better. Intruders thrive on darkness. They’re much less likely to enter a home with lots of outdoor lighting. Deter burglars by keeping your front porch light on, installing a lamppost and Motion sensor outdoor lights are another great way to protect your home from unwanted visitors.
- Security cameras and video surveillance equipment are two of the easiest ways to keep the exterior of your home protected. The mere sight of cameras is often enough to help deter burglars. Day and nighttime lenses make viewing easy in daylight and in the dark.
- Remember do not post vacation pictures on social media until you get back home. Thieves look for these types of opportunities of the homeowner being away for a lengthy amount of time.
Safewise.com states if you’re moving into a residence that someone else used to call home, change the door locks. That way you won’t have strangers out there with a key to your house.
Safewise additionally had some helpful tips if you think your home has been burglarized.
- Get out of the house immediately. Do not look for the thief. Then, call 911. You don’t need to confirm that items have been stolen to contact police. If you are not in the house when you discover it has been robbed, do not go into your home to make the phone call. While most burglars will run the moment they hear you approach, some will hide in your home and could pose an incredible threat to your family’s safety.
- Some burglars wear gloves, but not all do. Resist opening jewelry drawers and touching anything inside your home. Fingerprints are powerful prosecutors, but they are delicate and can easily be destroyed. Until police have given you the okay to do so, don’t touch anything. Make the police aware if you find something that may belong to the intruder, but don’t touch it.
- Find shelter in a neighbor’s house, or get back in your car and lock the doors until police arrive. Make note of any unfamiliar people or cars you might see near your home, jotting down physical descriptions and license plates numbers. Often, what seems out of place is, and your seemingly unimportant information could help police track down the criminal.
- When the police arrive, make a complete list of all valuables that have been taken, including a thorough description and the approximate value of each. You may even want to draw pictures and include any unique identifying marks. You’ll also want to write down the make, model and serial numbers of electronics. Before you can file an insurance claim, you’ll need to file the police report, so getting your list written as quickly, yet as comprehensively as possible, is important.
- Make sure to take photographic evidence of damaged property, such as doors and windows, and also items inside your home like tables, lamps, and even knick-knacks that have been damaged.
- If you saw anybody exit your residence, write down any descriptive information you can, including sex, age, race, clothing, identifiable marks, and the direction they went after leaving your home.
- Whether you have homeowner’s insurance or renter’s insurance, there is a chance that you could recoup a decent amount for what was stolen. You need to file a claim, though. Call within 24 hours and make sure you have submitted all necessary information to the police, as the insurance company will need that information to process your claim. They will likely send over a claims adjuster to investigate the claim in person, so if that is the case, you may want to stay elsewhere until the adjuster can come out so you don’t accidentally clean up or tamper with important evidence.
- Many parents find that it’s best to have their children stay with friends or relatives until their home has been put back in order. While this isn’t always possible, it’s a good idea. The wreckage some burglars create is unimaginable and your children (regardless of their age) will be overcome with emotion when they find their “safe place” has been ruined by a stranger. Believe it or not, pets also react to a burglary. You may find your pet hiding in a corner or insisting on jumping into your bed. Everyone in your family will need extra TLC after a burglary, including you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.