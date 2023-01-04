ALINE, Okla. — The quilting group at Sod House Museum will celebrate its 15th year in 2023.
The Sod House Quilt Guild was developed as a creative solution to increase the number of museum supporters. The historic home is located between two very rural communities in northwestern Oklahoma. It was in need of extra care. The obvious solution was to find common ground and bring neighbors together to keep the beautiful home running. Quilting and homesteading skills became the common ground.
The first meeting of the Sod House Quilt Guild was held in 2008. Only a few ladies attended the first meeting, but it was the beginning of friendships and hundreds of quilts that were designed, completed and shared.
Since the first meeting in 2008, more than 300 quilt blocks and tops have been shared. The Sod House Quilt Guild meets on the second Saturday of each month at the Sod House Museum. At each meeting, quilters are encouraged and celebrated while showing their projects from the past month. At least two quilts are in various stages of completion. Patterns for the projects are handed out. An exchange block is also available. It is made and returned the following month. One attendee takes home the exchange blocks each month to make a complete quilt top.
Martha Ray, retired director of historic homes, has been leading this group since the beginning. She has designed and presented more than 275 quilt tops, projects and blocks to this group. Appliqué designs, traditional block patterns, original designs, crazy quilts, landscape designs, paper piecing instructions and more have been presented in the meetings.
Door prizes, refreshments, discussions, new monthly patterns, retreat opportunities, informative programs, quilt history and friendships are available at every meeting.
The Sod House Quilt Guild has become the backbone of the museum’s support group. Through this group, and under the leadership of Sod House Museum curator Renee Trindle, many much-needed renovations have been completed. New members of any skill level are encouraged to attend. The group meets on the second Saturday of each month from 9–11 a.m.
Operated by the Oklahoma Historical Society, the museum is located southeast of Aline on State Highway 8. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. For more information, call 580-463-2441 or email sodhouse@okhistory.org.
The Sod House Museum is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, please visit www.okhistory.org.
