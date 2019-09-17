Freedom Public Schools were closed Tuesday following a threat made over social media Monday night.
According to a statement on the school’s Facebook page, Freedom Public Schools are working closely with the Woods County Sheriff’s Office to resolve the threat. School should resume Wednesday.
The Woods County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement on their Facebook page Tuesday:
“On the 16th day of September, 2019 the Woods County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible threat to the Freedom, Oklahoma Public Schools. Deputies immediately responded to the area where an investigation ensued. As a result of the investigation two individuals were detained. The investigation is currently ongoing however once completed an affidavit will be submitted to the District 26 Attorney’s Office. At this time we do not believe there is any threat of harm to the Freedom Schools or its students however as a precautionary measure we will have extra patrol in the Freedom area.”
According to Woods County Undersheriff Keith Dale, the two individuals that were detained are juveniles. Dale also said the Sheriff’s Office takes every threat as a serious threat and they want kids and parents alike to feel safe going to school.
In a post on its Facebook page, officials at Freedom directed all calls be made to the Woods County Sheriff's office.
This is a developing situation. Woodward News will continue to update this story as information becomes available.
Yukon Public Schools were also closed Tuesday after a threat made over social media warning students not to attend Yukon Middle School on Tuesday. Authorities with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are involved in the investigation, according to KOCO 5.
Four Edmond schools went into lockdown Tuesday afternoon following a threat, according to several news outlets. News 9 wrote in an article on their website that authorities said a person called police around 12 p.m. claiming to be a student at the school. They also allegedly stated they were in the bathroom on campus with a gun. Officers cleared the school and classes resumed as normal. The investigation into the situation is ongoing.
