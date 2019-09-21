Woodward Public School is hosting a social media safety presentation for parents on October 1st in the high school auditorium from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
This event isn’t just a cautionary safety talk about how dangerous social media can be. It will also focus on helping children use social media as a tool to create a positive portfolio of accomplishments, according to Woodward Public Schools Project AWARE Community Manager Amy Whitewater.
“Like a resume,” Whitewater said. “Kids have a device in their hands at all time. So if we can retrain them to use that device, as a way to positively market themselves, instead of just as something to play video games on and to Snapchat, then I think we're moving in the right direction.”
By marketing themselves, Whitewater said if kids can see their worth and their future worth to potential colleges and future employers, they will hopefully see more worth in themselves as well and start to present themselves that way online as well.
“They can use it (social media) to help themselves discover the good things that they have to offer,” Whitewater explained. “Just like, if you're a business, and you have a social media page, you use it to promote your business to show people what good things you have. And so the same can apply to a kid. They can show what community services they're doing, or what projects they're interested in, or what hobbies they they have. That kind of stuff.”
Whitewater made the point that kids are more likely to look at a social media profile first, before getting to know someone in person.
“This is what kids use to gather information and to share information,” Whitewater said. “I'm super excited about it. You know, I have teenagers that have phones in their hand all the time. And it's nice to know what they're doing and what the risks are and what the benefits are and how they can use it to better themselves.”
The speaker, Josh Ochs, is author of the book “Light, Bright and Polite for Teens.” He encourages students to become ambassadors of their own digital safety, which fosters making smarter choices online.
“Instead of lecturing students on how to behave online, Josh talks to students about their future and how their digital footprint can have an impact,” according to the Josh Ochs website. “Josh shows students why they need to use social media with a purpose instead of a pass time.”
Ochs will give parents ideas on communicating with their children about being smart on social media, while keeping safe.
Topics for the evening include:
• What apps are unsafe (and others you should encourage your kids to use)
• What apps are a waste of time for your Teens and Tweens
• How to analyze your Google results to see what colleges will find
• How to bury bad Google results from other users with your similar name
• Examples of good and bad posts that colleges may find
• Examples from real seniors that are using social media correctly
• Tips you can suggest to use Google search like a college and future employer
• 7 Networks your kids need to be on to shine online
“Josh will help parents learn which apps are safe for kids, how to keep children, tweens safe online, and how to build a positive social media presence,” Whitewater said. “This event is free for the entire community.”
There will be a presentation for students at the middle school at 9 a.m. and at the high school at 1 p.m. in addition presentation open to the community at 6 p.m.
More information about Josh Ochs is on his website at smartsocial.com.
