Weather may mandate a stay at home mandate this week, at least for a half-day or so. Possible rain-snow mix or just a plain cold rain is expected Wednesday, according to Oklahoma Mesonet State Climatologist Gary McManus.
“Extra caution will be needed on area roads that day due to possible slick conditions,” McManus said. “There has been lots of discussion about heavier bands of snow contained within this larger area, and those bands could dump 5-6 inches in localized areas.”
A good part of the area, including Woodward, is in a winter storm warning through noon Thursday.
According to McManus, whatever form the moisture falls in, it is very much needed across the state.
“It ain't much, but it's a start,” McManus said. “November’s weather struggled to live up to the level of excitement provided by October’s historic cold snap and ice storm, although it had its moments.”
Following that burst of moisture, some areas of the state went more than a month without seeing at least a quarter inch of rain in a single day, according to McManus.
“The December outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) indicate increased odds of above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation across the entire state,” McManus said. “Despite those possible outcomes, CPC’s December drought outlook does not see further drought development as likely during December.”
According to the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, we’re heading into a dryer time of year. Fire danger is expected to be diminished with chances of precipitation.
Cimarron and Texas Counties both are in burn bans.
