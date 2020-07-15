As of this advisory, there are 22,813 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are four additional deaths; none occurred in the past 24 hours.
- One in Creek County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Kay County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Oklahoma County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Tulsa County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
There are 432 total deaths in the state.
Vital Records will open its doors today to provide limited in-person services by appointment only. Vital Records currently offers affordable and robust online services with a Will Call pilot service planned to launch in August.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.