Woodward County Commissioners regularly scheduled meeting will be Monday, July 29 at 10 a.m. at the courthouse.
Representatives from both AT&T and Pioneer Cellular will be presenting internet and telephone plans for commissioners to consider.
The board will consider a declaration of surplus for the Sheriff’s Department for a 2011 Ford F150 pickup, undercover brand bed cover and a Setina prisoner partition. A resolution for disposing of equipment will also be considered for a Watch Guard In-Co camera.
A nomination of one of the commissioners for Seat #1, Ralph Triplett Jr. to Seat #4 and Ron Hohweiler to Seat #6 to the Woodward County Public Facilities Authority Board for the remainder of the current term will be considered. The current term began June 16, 2019.
On the agenda again, is the warranty deed with the State of Oklahoma acting through the Department of Transportation (ODOT) for lots 15 through 28 inclusive of block 1 of Cline Park second addition.
