As COVID-19 cases continue to increase rapidly across the state, Northwest Oklahoma is not immune.
Statewide, according to Monday’s numbers from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there were 2,729 new cases. That brings the state total to 156,357 positive cases with 29,157 of them still active.
There have also been over 1.6 million negative tests in the state.
Total deaths statewide are 1,538.
In Woodward County, the number of positive cases has grown by 140 over just the past three days to 1,597 total. There are 234 active cases in the county.
In Woodward proper, the number of positive tests is 573 with 376 recovered, leaving 197 cases currently active. There have been six deaths in the county.
Fort Supply has 900 positive tests (most were quite a bit earlier from an outbreak at William S. Key Correctional Center) with 10 active.
There are 14 active cases out of 66 positive tests in Mooreland and Sharon has five active cases out of 13 positives.
Numbers in some area counties include:
Dewey - 142 positive with 98 recovered.
Harper - 121 positive with 85 recovered
Ellis - 97 positive with 41 recovered
Beaver - 142 positive with 105 recovered
Woods - 379 positive with 214 recovered
Major - 329 positive with 227 recovered.
The highest numbers in Oklahoma are from Oklahoma County with 31,573 positive tests and Tulsa County with 27,501 positives.
Nationally, there have been over 11 million positive tests including 133,045 on Sunday.
Over 6.6 million of those cases remain active.
The death toll from across the nation was 246,214 as of Sunday.
