Sharon-Mutual Public School distance learning has presented challenges parents and teachers were unprepared for. But in true Northwest Oklahoma fashion, the district is rising to the challenge with innovative new teaching techniques.
“Many long, hard hours have been spent at home, preparing and planning how to best educate our students, ensuring a strong finish to our school year,” Elementary Teacher Jill Syms said. “The transition has not been easy, going from personal daily interaction with students to having Zoom class meetings, and providing one on one help through FaceTime and phone conversation.”
While this is one of the hardest times in education, Sharon-Mutual has been very fortunate to have one-to-one technology to implement new strategies, according to Syms.
“This has not stopped our teachers and the dedication they have for their students,” Syms said. “Technology is constantly changing and improving. Our students are introduced to this technology at an early age.”
Children are introduced to using an iPad as early as pre-k, upgraded to Chrome Books in 7th grade, Syms said.
According to Syms, Sharon-Mutual had also implemented a new program called Ready Bodies Motor Lab this year. With studies showing a strong correlation between motor skills and cognitive processing skills, the program is designed to build strong balance, coordination, endurance, and body awareness in a fun and challenging way. The activities stimulate the child's sensory systems, creating a base for the foundation of physical education.
“This lab helps improve a child's ability to maneuver and function in their environment, leading them to better performances in tasks such as handwriting, reading, focusing, and behavior,” Syms said. “We are eager to welcome our students back into our classrooms to observe the progression of growth through the implementation of this program.”
According to High School Principal Terri Hopper, Sharon-Mutual High School had already implemented a blended learning approach a few years ago. This personalized pathway format has made the transition to students learning totally off-campus less challenging than for many.
“Many had the misconception that it was a strictly online school when in fact, it was a combination of traditional paper/pencil/book learning and the use of an online learning management system,” Hopper said. “Scheduled classes became more closely structured with that of a college campus with alternating days for some classes. The personalized learning concept was meant to allow students to accelerate through classes on an individual basis if they chose to.”
Allowing for a combination of in-class learning supplemented by online resources, students have been able to explore the path they see themselves going after graduations and get an idea of whether or not that pathway is really what they want to pursue, according to Hopper.
“The student who chooses to accelerate their graduation still has that option under the blended learning format,” Hopper explained. “Students have opportunities to take concurrent enrollment classes which means they can take college classes while still in high school… This gives them an opportunity to sample taking college courses before they are paying full price for them on a college campus.”
Weather permitting, Sharon-Mutual High School will hold graduation on May 15 at 7 pm on the football field at Mutual. For safety, everyone is asked to remain in or at their cars which may be parked around the football field.
“Only the graduate’s parents and siblings may enter and sit in the stands in their designated area in the grandstand observing social distancing between families,” Superintendent Jeff Thompson said. “Seniors will be seated in front of the grandstand facing the stage on field."
Immediately following the benediction, seniors and their families are asked to leave the field to the northwest, return to their cars and return home.
In the event of inclement weather, a smaller, more intimate ceremony will be held in the east gymnasium at Mutual with only parents allowed in designated seating.
“I am extremely proud of how our teachers and staff have been able to find creative ways to deliver and provide instruction and educational opportunities for our students during this difficult time,” Thompson said. “The students have been amazing in their abilities to adapt and learn the material our teachers have presented to them with the Distance Learning Plan.”
For information about Pre-K enrollment and transfers for the 2020-21 school year, call 580-989-3231 or email jthompson@smps.k12.ok.us for an application.
