City of Woodward employees have begun setting up tables and clothing racks to distribute coats that were donated during the Share the Warmth Coat Drive.
Distribution at the old city hall offices is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at the old city hall lobby off 8th Street.
Kim Lawrence with the City of Woodward said, “I think this drive has been awesome. Everybody has worked really well together and a great turn out. I believe having multiple drop off locations really worked out best for citizens as to where they were closest to and the different time frames that businesses are open.”
The Woodward News, Woodward Chamber of Commerce and BancCentral participated in the coat drive.
City of Woodward employee Joy Phillips, assisted with the drive and said, “there were roughly around 230 coats donated.”
When asked if there was a certain size of coats that didn’t have much donated, City of Woodward employee Brenda Farmer said, “We didn’t receive very many infant and toddler size coats, however we did receive some that are size 5x.”
Parking on Friday will be available all around the building on 8th Street and the parking lot on Oklahoma. Citizens are also welcome to park at Centennial Park and walk over.
Friday is also the night of the Main Street Christmas Parade starting at 6 p.m. That will be followed by a community Christmas Tree lighting in front of city hall.
