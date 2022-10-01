Share the Warmth Coat Drive will begin Monday Oct. 3 and will run through Monday Nov. 28.
Donation boxes are located inside the front door of sponsors including City of Woodward, Woodward Chamber of Commerce, BancCentral and The Woodward News.
Coats and winterwear will be distributed the same day as the Christmas parade on Friday, Dec. 2nd from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the lobby at 1219 8th St. at the old city hall building. Parking is available and the lobby doors face east. Several people will be able to shop before the next group enters.
“With the cooler fall weather, people will start pulling out coats to determine what still fits and who needs a new one. This year’s coat drive will have tables set up by sizes for girls, boys, women and men. New or gently used donations will be the best including scarves, hats and gloves. Items that are not appropriate will be disposed. We are also accepting new unopened packages of socks,” said City of Woodward Administrative Assistant Kim Lawrence.
If you have any questions, please call, Lawrence at 580-254-8512, CJ Montgomery at 580-256-741, Darren Cottom at 580-256-5523 or Sheila Gay at 580-256-2200.
