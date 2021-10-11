Severe weather is possible Tuesday with chances of moisture through the rest of the week.
"Severe weather outbreaks are not unheard of during October," said Gary McManus State Climatologist. "At least it doesn't look quite as significant (as Sunday)."
Sunday evening recorded approximately 10 tornadoes touching down around I-44. Large hail caused damage in the Norman area.
"It would appear that Northwest Oklahoma will be the focal point this time," McManus said. "Only a five percent risk of tornadoes tomorrow, but that could go up, of course. We really don't want to add to our twister totals, however."
The 10 tornadoes on Sunday were just one behind May's total of 11, McManus said.
"At least we don't look like we'll match 1998's record October total of 27," McManus said
According to McManus, the area did get much needed, beneficial rainfall.
"Some of that is drought-quenching moisture, and hopefully we'll get a dose in western Oklahoma where they desperately need it without the fireworks of yesterday," McManus said. "We'll see rain chances extend into Wednesday right through Friday with some decent moisture showing up across the state."
