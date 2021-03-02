Little Sahara State Park at Waynoka has a few new projects in the works, according to Park Manager Greg Grimsley.
The Tourism and Recreation Department is investing just over $3 million into park construction and renovations that are expected to be finished by the end of May.
“The original park office will now be a Foggy Bottom Restaurant with a twist to highlight the unique features and opportunities of Little Sahara State Park,” Grimsley said. “The restaurant will be located in the building near the south entrance of the park just off of Highway 281, to provide easy access to locals and to those visiting the park to ride the dunes.”
According to Grimsley, park office functions have moved to a new building.
“The park office has been moved to a recently acquired building located between the south entrance to the dunes and the newly acquired RV area, which was purchased in 2020 by the department, more than doubling the amount of RV sites available to rent,” Grimsley explained. “The park office is currently being renovated for better customer service and efficiency of function.”
The newly acquired RV Campground will also be fully redesigned and renovated, according to Grimsley.
“Three new bathrooms will be installed and the existing restroom will be renovated,” Grimsley said. “Lingo Construction will accomplish the bathrooms, RV campground and the park office remodel.”
Sawatzky Construction has been paving of the main roads as well as some gravel roads to some campground areas.
“Most paving is complete, however some additional paving still remains at Golden Sands,” Grimsley said.
A project is currently underway to install 3 new rentable pavilions to replace existing structures, 2 new dune gate entry archway gates, new picnic tables, grills, and individual shade structures for certain campgrounds, according to Grimsley.
“Cedar Ridge is the contractor on the pavilion, dune gate entry and shade structures,” Grimsley added. “The Department is overseeing all of the projects, while Foggy Bottom will be directly overseeing the restaurant development.”
The improvements bring the expectation of increased revenue to the park in addition to tax collections for the city, county and state.
“It’s for everyone. The restaurant will provide a unique offering for the guests of Little Sahara State Park along with a great new dining option to the people in the surrounding area,” Grimsley said. “The new office location will provide better and more convenient access and services to guests staying in the park.”
