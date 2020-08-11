Emergency crews responded to a train derailment after straight line damaging winds of up to 70 mph reportedly caused an estimated 15 to 25 rail cars to overturn Monday night near Gage.
News 9 StormTracker Marty Logan was tracking storms in the area in Ellis County at the time of the derailment.
Firefighters estimate the overturned cars extends about a half mile long.
The fire officials said there were no injuries or fatalities.
