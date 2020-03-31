As the pandemic continues to shut things down, the blood supply has taken a hit. Blood drives all across the country have been canceled due to concerns regarding coronavirus. The Oklahoma Blood Institute is working to help battle the blood shortage with a series of local micro blood drives.
The blood drives will take place in the bloodmobile to limit exposure, have no more than 10 people on the bus at a time, and the beds are at least six feet apart, according to Account Consultant Chelsea Thomas.
“We are asking donors to go to the bloodmobile to have their temperature taken and then sign in,” Thomas said. “If the bus is full, they will then be asked wait in their cars until they are called in.”
Each drive will take place at United Grocery on 8th Street and the blood drive dates are as follows:
April 2 – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
April 16 – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
April 24 – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“Blood is a perishable product and we need constant donations not only to meet our community needs, but in case of local and national emergencies,” said President and CEO of OBI John Armitage, M.D. “We urge healthy adults to donate blood so that the crucial supply can be maintained for our local patients who depend on blood products during treatment for cancer, traumatic injuries and other life-threatening conditions.”
Donors are encouraged to make appointments to aid with social distancing during the blood drive.
According to OBI, they depend on 1,200 donors per day to support the inventory needed for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide. OBI’s donor centers and mobile blood drives have instituted additional cleaning methods, decontaminating work and common areas and equipment frequently. In addition, donor centers and mobile blood drives are being adapted to allow for social distancing. All staff and donors will also have their temperatures taken before starting work or entering the facility, to ensure only healthy individuals are present.
“Oklahoma Blood Institute is following recommendations and guidelines set forth by the FDA, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and AABB (formerly American Association of Blood Banks),” OBI stated in a press release. “Oklahoma Blood Institute is committed to maintaining the safest standards for blood collection, testing and transfusion. The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) reports no cases of COVID-19 transmitted through blood transfusion, and respiratory viruses generally are not known to be transmitted by blood transfusion.
Appointments can be made to donate by calling 1-877-340-8777 or visit obi.org.
