The Woodward City Commission will hold a regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday through a videoconference. The public can watch the meeting by visiting www.cityofwoodward-ok.gov/YouTube, where you’ll be redirected to the live stream.
Commissioners will take action on several items during the meeting including the City of Woodward Paid Sick Leave Policy Family and Medical Leave Expansion Policy.
According to city documents, the Paid Sick Leave Policy is over and above the employee’s personal sick leave balance. This policy is suggested by the Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group and is in accordance with the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. It is in effect from April 2 through Dec. 31 this year.
The Medical Leave Expansion Policy identifies a new reason for eligible employees to take job-protected FMLA leave. According to city documents, eligible employees who are unable to work (including remotely) may take leave to care for a child under the age of 18 whose school or daycare has been closed or is unavailable due to the COVID-19 emergency.
An adoption of Ordinance No. 1696 will be voted on regarding closing to public use the public way in part of block four, lot 12 in Wildwood Hills Addition.
The Board will vote on a collective bargaining agreement between the City of Woodward and Bill Young, Bill Stewart, F.O.P Lodge 187, followed by a labor agreement between the City and L.A.F.F Local 2560.
Resolution No. 2020-4 is up for a vote allowing the incurrence of indebtedness by the Woodward Municipal Authority issuing its Sales Tax Revenue Note, series 2020; providing that the organizational document creating the authority is subject to the provisions of the note indenture, authorizing the issuance of said note. It will waive competitive bidding with respect to the sale of said note and approving the proceedings of the authority pertaining to the sale of the note; authorizing of certain sales tax revenues; and containing other provisions relating thereto.
According to city documents, this is the document requirement for the proposed refinancing of Sales Tax Revenue Note Series 2013 used for the Central Fire Station and 34th Street Enhancement Project, plus Sales Tax Revenue Note Series 2015, which was for the 34th Street Enhancement Project.
The Board will take action on Resolution No. 2020-5 approving the incurrence of indebtedness by the Woodward Municipal Authority issuing its lease purchase agreement, series 2020A.
This is similar to the previous item as it is required documentation for the proposed refinancing of the lease purchase agreement series 2015A for the City Hall and Police-E911 Complex.
The Board will take action with respect to the affirmation and approval of the Emergency Declaration of the Mayor, issued on March 17, 2020, and the Order and Proclamation issued pursuant to Civil Emergency Authority limiting and closing certain commercial businesses of the Mayor issued on March 20, 2020.
The Woodward Municipal Authority will meet for a special meeting following the City Commission.
The Authority will take action on the participation in “Trash Off Day” by possibly allowing customers free landfill privileges on April 25.
The Authority will also take action on the two resolutions voted on by the City Commission regarding the Sales Tax Revenue Note and the Lease Purchase Agreement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.