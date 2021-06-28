A lot of discussion dominated the Woodward County Commission meeting Monday morning.
District 2 Commissioner Clint White presented Treasurer Kim Bowers with several questions about the County’s Insured Cash Sweep (ICS) program.
The first half of the money from the American Recovery Act to the county was received and deposited, then put into its own sweep account Thursday, as per the state auditor’s instructions. The sweep account for the American Recovery funds is not making as much interest, since rates are down and it’s a new account, according to Bowers.
Clint White said he would follow up with the auditor regarding starting a second sweep account. He then questioned a resolution made last year authorizing and directing the treasurer to invest all available and uninvested funds into the international network of insured cash sweep program as lawfully approved by Title 62.
According to Bowers, the CD’s have a better interest rate because they are older.
“I've been keeping about a million dollars in my general bank account and it gets .15 interest,” Bowers said. “The bank gives us probably $1,200 worth of free stuff because of that interest rate.”
The original sweep account is getting .70 interest until it matures, then it will earn .35 interest, according to Bowers.
“I've got $5 million in there,” Bowers said. “It's not just highway funds, it's everything on my general ledger.”
According to Bowers, she keeps money in the general account for the every day deposits and expenses for each county office.
Clint White asked if Bowers was opposed to moving everything they can into the higher interest bearing account.
“I'll check into it. I'm not opposed to it no,” Bowers answered. “But I will do it, if I think, it’s my decision. I’m the county treasurer, so it’s my decision.”
Last month, the sweep account earned $2,400 which has been going up every month because of deposits, according to Bowers.
Commissioners approved another resolution authorizing the county treasurer to invest available county funds in various financial institutions again this fiscal year.
The employee handbook was tabled for another week for all county officers to give one final review before approval.
A resolution for employees opt-out acceptance for receiving a monthly amount in lieu of the flexible benefit allowance was also tabled for the state auditor’s office for research to determine whether it would add to a salary, pushing first deputy wages above that of an elected officer, which is against state statute.
According to District 1 Commissioner Troy White, he and Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer are requesting additional FEMA funds for the extension of pipe cross drain project over Doe Creek.
“The cost of the project is, is three times the amount of the money that they allotted,” Troy White said.
No action was taken on the item, waiting to see what FEMA’s response will be.
Courtroom renovation invoices and insurance payment checks were discussed as well. The difference in the insurance adjuster’s allowance is over $3,000 plus the contractor fees. Upon calling the adjuster on speakerphone, the board was told the difference was because he understood the invoice to show two general contractors markup prices rather than one general contractor subcontracting the repairs.
The board approved an engagement letter from Britton, Kuykendall & Miller CPAs for preparing financial statements for the year ending June 30, 2021.
A few transfers of appropriations were approved for the assessor for $35,000 from personal services into assessor maintenance and operation, then $30,000 from visual inspection personal services into visual inspection maintenance and operation.
Commissioners approved an IT services agreement for the county assessor with Oklahoma State University’s Center for Local Government Technology (OSU-CLGT) & AF3 Technical Solutions.
The board also approved an OSU-CLGT software license and support agreement with LandMark Software program for the fiscal year 2021/2022.
A contract for services was approved with Visual Lease Services for the county assessor to inspect and inventory new construction of oil and gas related property.
Commissioners approved professional legal services contract for the county assessor with Tisdal & O’Hara, PLLC to represent the county in regard to certain ad valorem tax issues.
Fiscal year 2021/2022 contracts for the county health department were approved.
The board approved a resolution for county road machinery and equipment revolving fund lease renewals for fiscal year 2021/2022 for Districts 1 and 2.
The financial statement for the resale property fund was approved.
Note: Next week’s county commission meeting will be on Tuesday due to the July 4 holiday.
