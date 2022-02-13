Three local boards will hold meetings on a busy Monday in Woodward.
The weekly Woodward County Commissioners meeting includes a fairly routine agenda.
Commissioners meet at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
Newly elected District 3 commissioner Donny Thorn, who has been serving in an interim capacity, will take the Oath of Office to kick off the meeting.
Also planned are possible discussions with county officers and emergency management director.
Commissioners will have a discussion with Erick Peoples of APS Fire company regarding fire panel for the courthouse.
Also, commissioners will make an appointment to the District 2 seat on the Fair Board and consider allocation of the alcohol beverage tax.
Commissioners will also consider changing of times to open sealed bids from 10:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Woodward’s Board of Education has its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in the school administration office.
In addition to the consent agenda, board members will consider and vote on the $5,000 National Board Certified stipends for the 2021-2022 school year,.
The consent agenda includes reports and some budget items.
Board members will hear and receive the auditor’s report for 2020-2021 and direct the superintendent to forward the received audit to the state board of education.
Also scheduled are recognition of Student Citizens of the Year and reports from Superintendent Kyle Reynolds.
An executive session is schedule to hear the district personnel report and to discuss a pending lawsuit with the board’s attorney.
Also Monday evening, the High Plains Technology Center board will hold its monthly meeting.
The meeting is at 5:30 p.m. in the school’s board room.
Board members will hear presentation and vote to receive the FY 2021 adult and will also get a report from the superintendent.
An executive session is scheduled to discuss the rehiring of a number of superintendents/assistant directors for FY 2023 year.
Also on the agenda are various encumbrances and a treasurer’s report.
