The Oklahoma Blood Institute has a number of blood drives scheduled in Woodward County over the next week.
For the drives, OBI has a "Bigfoot" theme and each blood donor will receive a limited edition Bigfoot t-shirt. Donors will also receive a voucher for free admission to their choice of Frontier City, Science Museum of Oklahoma or Safari Joe's H20 Water & Adventure Park in Tulsa.
Upcoming drives are:
Aug. 16 - Woodward First Christian Church, 9th and Oklahoma, 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Aug. 17 - Woodward County Free Fair, County Event Center, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Aug. 19 - Sharon-Mutual High School, noon to 4 p.m.
Aug. 20 - Mooreland High School, 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 20 - Deepwater Chemicals, 1210 Airpark Rd., 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Aug. 20 - Stock Exchange Bank, 1117 10th St., 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
"The legend of Bigfoot is not only fun, but it is a way to motivate our donors to believe in themselves and the real power of blood donation," said John Armitage, CEO of the blood institute. "One blood donation saves up to three lives, so your donation truly makes a positive impact."
All blood types are needed, but o-negative blood donors are especially urged to give, as this universal blood type helps any patient, regardless of blood type, in an emergency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.