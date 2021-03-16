Oklahoma Blood Institute is encouraging donors to rise up and give! Blood donors will receive a free, limited edition t-shirt, March 15 through March 31.
Several blood drives are coming up locally, including:
March 18 - Northwestern Electric, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
March 22 - Mooreland High School, 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
March 23 - AllianceHealth Woodward, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
March 25 - Northwestern-Woodward, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
March 26-28 - K101 Expo-Farm Expo (noon to 6 p.m. on March 26-27, noon to 5 p.m. on Mach 28)
“Nearly a year of the COVID-19 pandemic has put incredible strain on the blood supply,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “Whether they’re fighting cancer or a blood disorder, or overcoming trauma, patients in our community hospitals depend on blood every day. COVID-19 patients in intensive care are also counting on convalescent plasma—which can only be provided by those who have recovered from the virus or who test positive for the antibodies. Patients are the reason we’re asking anyone and everyone who is able to donate blood or plasma to ‘rise up and give’ as often as they can.”
Individuals age 16 and up are urged to give blood.
Blood drives will be managed according to CDC safety recommendations. Masks are required. Oklahoma Blood Institute is committed to maintaining the safest standards for blood collection, testing and transfusion.
Those who have recovered from COVID-19 may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma. Call 888-308-3924 or email coviddonor@obi.org to make an appointment.
Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives. Appointments are encouraged for social distancing, and can be made by calling 1-877-340-8777 or going to obi.org.
