Our Blood Institute (OBI) is holding a number of blood drives in the area. With your blood donation you’ll receive a free ticket to Science Museum Oklahoma, Frontier City or Hurricane Harbor.
Successful donors will also receive a smiley “I’m a Blood Donor” T-shirt, while supplies last.* There are three happy colors to choose from: blue, orange or purple.
Science Museum Oklahoma is home to over 390,000 square feet of hands-on science experiences, art, and history. With engaging exhibits like the Tinkering Garage or the Kirkpatrick Planetarium, which sends you on a journey beyond the Milky Way, there’s no limit to curiosity and imagination for those who visit.
Frontier City is Oklahoma’s only western-themed amusement park. The premier destination offers thrill rides like the Silver Bullet and Diamond Back, live entertainment and delicious food. Ready to cool off? Visit Six Flags Hurricane Harbor and take a ride down towering water slides or relax in lazy rivers and wave pools. Hurricane Harbor OKC has something for everyone!
“Give blood and walk away with a smile,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Our Blood Institute. “Your blood donation is essential to keeping up the blood supply in your local hospitals so lives can continue to be saved every day. We are extremely thankful for our partnerships with Science Museum Oklahoma, Frontier City and Hurricane Harbor for recognizing the importance of blood donations in our community.”
Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.
Upcoming blood drives
May 2 – NWOSU-Woodward, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
May 4 – Buffalo High School, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
May 4 – Healthback of Wodward, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
May 4 – Woodward High School, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
May 6 – Walmart-Woodward, Noon to 6 p.m.
May 8 – Cargill Salt in Freedom, 10:30 a.m. to noon.
May 8 – Freedom High School, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
May 10 – Woodward Church of Christ, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
May 12 – Walmart-Woodward, 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
May 22 – Harper County Community Hospital in Buffalo, 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
May 24 – Shattuck, Newman Memorial Hospital, Noon to 6 p.m.
May 25 – Vici Community room, 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
May 26 – Walmart-Woodward, 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Mah 30 – Providence Place, Woodward, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m
May 30 – United Grocery Store, Woodward, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
May 31 – Stock Exchange Bank, 8:30 a.m. to noon.
