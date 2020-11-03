OKLAHOMA CITY — Voters overwhelmingly rejected a controversial plan aimed at stopping prosecutors’ use of sentence enhancements against offenders never previously convicted of a violent felony.
State Question 805 — a citizen-led ballot measure — sought to alter the state’s Constitution by limiting the practice of adding additional years to someone’s prison sentence simply because they have a previous nonviolent conviction in their past.
In all, nearly 60% of voters gave the measure a thumb’s down.
Proponents had argued that there’s no evidence that administering excessive sentences drives down crime or enhances public safety. However, a person convicted of a nonviolent drug crime spends about 80% longer in Oklahoma prisons than anywhere else in the nation.
Sarah Edwards, president of Yes on 805, said hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans from across the political spectrum supported the measure and demanded that state leaders “take bold action to end our incarceration crisis.”
She said the campaign has shown the status quo of Oklahoma’s top imprisonment rates and overcrowded prisons is not acceptable.
“Tonight we hope that members of our Legislature and the governor will live up to their word to take action to tackle our state’s extreme sentencing laws,” Edwards said. “We have built a powerful bipartisan movement that will continue to fight for common-sense reforms in the months ahead. We need reform now. We demand the Oklahoma Legislature act on common-sense criminal justice reform this legislative session.”
Opponents of SQ 805, though, said Oklahoma’s existing law classifies violent crimes — like domestic abuse, the abuse of vulnerable adults, animal cruelty and using a computer to solicit a minor — as nonviolent.
They said it was dangerous to public safety because it prohibited judges, juries and prosecutors from being able to increase punishments for repeat offenders. It also would have prevented lawmakers from attempting to reclassify nonviolent offenses.
“We believe criminal justice reforms are important, and we should continue the discussions, but it should be done by the Legislature,” said Chad Warmington, president and CEO of the State Chamber of Oklahoma. His organization opposed SQ 805.
“It should be codified in statute, not the Constitution,” he said.
Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
