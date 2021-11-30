State Sen. Nathan Dahm from Broken Arrow is running for U.S. Senate and he was in Northwest Oklahoma on Monday to visit several communities.
With nine years of public service under his belt, Dahm is confident he has the experience to take on the task.
“This was my first year being on the Education Committee, but I believe in parental choice in education,” Dahm said. “I think parents should be able to choose whether they homeschool or charter school or what public school their kids go to."
Dahm attended public school until the age of 10 when his family moved to Romania as missionaries, where he was homeschooled. After his homeschool graduation, he went back to Romania and helped build a Bible school outside Bucharest.
“Because I was homeschooled, a lot of people think I am somehow anti-public education not knowing that I also went to public education,” Dahm said.
Dahm has stood firm on conservative principles during his time in the Oklahoma Senate.
“I introduced the first bill to prohibit critical race theory. My bill would have not just prohibited it in schools but entirely in government,” Dahm said. “Because it's not just in the schools. It's other areas of government also. So it would have just totally banned it throughout any government entity in the state of Oklahoma.”
While Dahm has ideas and intentions to follow through on improving policy in Oklahoma, he believes he may better serve the state from a federal level.
“My wife and I prayed about it. We were praying about where we could best serve the people Oklahoma next,” Dahm said. “My three main things that I'm focusing on are things that can't be fixed at the state level.”
According to Dahm, if we don't fix these three main things at the federal level, we can't continue on as a country.
“The national debt and out of control spending,” Dahm said. “We can balance our budget here in Oklahoma every year as required by our Constitution, but if the Feds keep putting us trillions of dollars in debt, it won't make a difference.”
Even though several bills have been introduced to discourage illegal immigrants from coming to Oklahoma, if the federal government keep the border open that has a negative impact overall, according to Dahm.
Election integrity is also an issue for Dahm.
“We have pretty good election laws here in Oklahoma," he said. "But if other states don't tighten up theirs or feds don't require it, our votes are diluted and discounted.”
Dahm said if those three things don't get fixed, the United States will cease to exist as a country.
“I've been in the legislature for nine years,” Dahm said. “I've proven that I'll be the one that will stand up and fight if nobody else will.”
Dahm is one of two Republicans challenging incumbent GOP Sen. James Lankford. The other is Jackson Lahmeyer.
