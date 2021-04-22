Woodward, OK (73801)

Today

Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 42F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.