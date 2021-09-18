Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), member of the Senate Finance Committee has made a bold move with an election year on the horizon. Rather than concentrating completely on his present campaign, he is prioritizing to prevent IRS overreach and future government shutdowns.
“September the 30th is the end of the fiscal year,” Lankford said. “They've literally not even started to work on this, which means by October 1st we could have another government shutdown.”
According to Lankford, there are 12 appropriations bills that should be brought up in committee and done by the end of this month.
“I think it's just bad management,” Lankford said. “They've been focused on other things other than their first responsibility, which is work on the budget work that has to be done every single year on time.”
Focusing instead on a $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill, the budget has again not been a priority. The national debt is now over $28 trillion, according to the U.S. Treasury. That is over a trillion more than last year, which was $4.2 trillion more than 2019, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office.
In response, Lankford and others have introduced a bill to prevent future government shutdowns, one that would be a bipartisan congressional inconvenience with the 2022 elections coming up.
“I don't think government shutdowns help us as a country. I think they're an international embarrassment when they happen,” Lankford said. “It costs more money to the taxpayer, because federal employees still get paid even though there's a shutdown. It's just an inconvenience to the American people.”
The bill would require Congress to be in Washington, DC seven days a week voting only on appropriations until they are done, according to Lankford.
“We've had 21 shutdowns in the last 40 years. So it's not a new (thing),” Lankford said. “This is our first responsibility.”
Lankford is also concerned about the proposal of $80 billion for 80,000 new IRS agents and “financial intermediaries” to keep private bank accounts under surveillance. He said he believes this is a move to target citizens for their political and ideological beliefs.
“It would be individuals that work for the bank that would have to then gather that information up and send it to the IRS,” Lankford said. “Requiring the banks to be able to hire another person, to be able to then gather information and to be able to send to the IRS. Basically putting a spy in the bank.”
Lankford stressed he and his colleagues do not want individuals to be in a bank tracking every single person and sending records of bank account information to the IRS.
“The IRS should not be able to use its power to actually target individuals based on their political beliefs, based on their wealth, based on whatever it may be.” Lankford said. “If someone is cheating on their taxes, they're cheating on their taxes. And that needs to be corrected, but they cannot just target individuals based on their beliefs.”
Lankford noted an issue 10 years ago when the paperwork for conservative nonprofits got held up but liberal groups were approved immediately.
“So we've already seen some of this from the IRS,” Lankford said. “No one gets excited about paying the taxes. But the IRS should be completely politically neutral, that regardless of your political perspective, your personal perspective, your faith perspective, and be treated equally.”
The Oversight Committee is now awaiting answers from the FBI and IRS Inspector General over a leak of thousands of actual tax returns, according to Lankford.
According to Lankford, it is unknown whether this move in trying to get the IRS involved in personal bank accounts will be used against citizens to cause more pressure for COVID-19 vaccinations.
“They have already threatened to be able to use OSHA and the Department of Labor to be able to come down on any business that does not carry out their mandates,” Lankford said. “We're waiting for the administration actually putting anything in writing.”
Because there is nothing in writing yet, mandates on businesses are not actual policy.
“The president United States can't just mandate vaccines on everybody,” Lankford said. “I've had the vaccine. I had no negative reaction to it. I'm grateful for the vaccine, to be able to have it. But I'm respectful of other people that say, I don't want to take the vaccine. That's absolutely your choice.”
While Lankford does have some constituents that want to mandate the vaccine, he said a vast majority want to maintain a choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.