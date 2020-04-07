U. S. Sen. James Lankford held a live telephone town hall Tuesday afternoon to promote ongoing dialogue about the current health situation.
Lankford began with a few statistics.
“Positive test results in the state as of today, 1472 positive cases of COVID-19 in the State. We've had over 11,000 negative tests that have been done in the state,” Lankford said. “Just two weeks ago we were struggling to get even a few hundred tests and now we're getting tests by the thousands.”
Also updating on the CARES Act, Lankford said those with direct deposit set up with the IRS will receive the individual benefit first. Those who file a tax return without direct deposit information will be next.
“Treasury's trying to rapidly get that up and out,” Lankford said. “That $1,200 will go to each adult. If you are not listed as a dependent on someone else's income tax return, and you're an adult. And you have an income of $75,000 or less, you will receive a check for $1,200.”
Those who don’t have enough income to file a tax return will take the longest, since their address may not be on file.
“The IRS has a number for them, a security number, but no other information for them. Those will be the last to be able to go out because they've got to be able to figure out where do they live where are they, because there's not an ongoing tracking because they don't file return.”
Lankford said IRS.gov will hopefully have something up one their website by the end of the week for people to go.
Another issue Lankford addressed is the growing unemployment situation in Oklahoma.
“We typically will have about 1,200 to 1,500 people file for unemployment insurance in Oklahoma a week,” Lankford said. “Last week we had almost 45,000. So there's been quite a backlog of a lot of folks that are trying to be able to get through the system, obviously, is they try to get up to speed and get all the additional information process that's taking a while on the unemployment insurance because clearly our system is not set up to have as many people tap into that all at once.”
Lankford also touched on the Paycheck Protection Program available for businesses and organizations with 500 employees or less.
“Not-for-profits including faith-based, non-profits, churches, ministries whatever it maybe,” Lankford clarified. “They're all considered employers in the country and we want to be able to maintain employment. They can go to any bank or any credit union contact them.”
One caller asked about nursing home residents receiving CARES Act individual benefits. Lankford clarified that the US Treasury will use the banking information on file for where their monthly Social Security payment goes.
“If that banking information it's attached to a Social Security number, and they know the ID of that person, they will deposit into that account,” Lankford said.
Another caller was concerned about bailout money going to big businesses rather than small businesses who need it.
“The bulk of this bill did not go to the largest business, it actually went to the smallest businesses,” Lankford clarified. “The largest business in America, you're a business at 500 employees or more, they can't get access to grants. They have to sign up for a loan. And that loan has to be completely repaid back to them. And there's some additional strings that are attached to those loans.”
Another caller was concerned about price gouging. Lankford encouraged anyone who is concerned about price gouging to call Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter who is already actively engaged in tracking and asking if particular products are in high demand or if price gouging is happening.
One caller voiced interest in field hospitals and asked about use of unused buildings verses tent field hospitals.
“The Army Corps of Engineers… they would look for proximity where they can get in vehicles with and get equipment, they may need distance from others or they may need proximity,” Lankford said. “Some of the hospitals have said we want to set up nearby just out in our parking lot. Some tents that we can do quick.”
According to Lankford, almost all the mobile testing sites in Oklahoma are in empty buildings.
“We've got now 66 mobile testing sites scattered around the state,” Lankford updated. “Each spot is a little bit different... What's the best option to be able to take care of people in (each) community.”
Answering another caller about Americas over dependence on China, Lankford noted that a lot of precursor chemicals of medications cannot be made in the U.S. which put warehouses behind in February and caused a snowball effect.
“We don't do enough of our own manufacturing, and we are at risk,” Lankford said. “We need to be cautious on how much we're getting from China and to be able to make sure that we understand that is a communist government.”
Lankford also addressed caller concerns about voter safety and unemployment for independent contractors. He assured them these things will be resolved soon.
He said the State of Oklahoma is hiring new people and working to train them to get in the system.
Lankford encouraged Oklahomans to visit his website Lankford.senate.gov for additional information such as:
• Direct access payments to individuals and families.
• Unemployment insurance.
• Employee Retention Tax Credit.
• Paycheck Protection Program.
• Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.
• Additional coronavirus information and resources.
“We all have an eagerness to be able to get back to work in our normal work environments,” Lankford said. “We are Oklahomans. We've been through storms before. This is just a storm, unlike anything we've ever faced. But we do know how to be able to take care of each other through a storm. And so I’d encourage us to be able to continue to watch out for a neighbors. See what we can do to be able to help them in practical ways. And let's continue to be able to pray as we walk through the next few weeks of this whole crisis and we'll get to the other side of it.”
