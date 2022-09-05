Around the state schools are updating their cell phone policies due to students being distracted and less focused during the classroom.
Other reasons include students taking photos or videos in the classroom without the knowledge and consent of others. Also, students posting or interacting with TikTok and other social media platforms at inappropriate times. Students are also using group chats, texts or social media for bullying and harassing others.
Area schools have policies in their handbooks regarding student cell phone usage and disciplinary actions.
Fargo-Gage Public Schools handbook states, “personal phones and other devices are expected to be turned off and put away during the school day. Students may use these only at the discretion of the classroom teacher. Any unauthorized use of these devices that in any way interferes with academic work in class or is disruptive generally on school grounds is not acceptable.”
It continues, “We expect that students will use personal electronic devices in a responsible manner with a focus on digital citizenship and common courtesy. Failure to surrender a cell phone/electronic device to the classroom teacher or administrator will result in disciplinary consequences.
“Students are not allowed to capture, share, record or post images of other students or school employees without the explicit permission of those individuals. High School students (Grades 7-12) will be allowed to access their phones during lunch break.”
Fort Supply has a different way of handling phones once students arrive at school. “The use by students of wireless communication devices (i.e. cell phones, watches) shall be prohibited during the academic school day.
“Such devices shall be placed in the office cell phone pocket during school hours. If a student needs to make a call, permission from the administration may be granted. Students are permitted to use cell phones at the discretion of a coach or advisor before or after the academic school day. Usage is not permitted on the bus going to and from school. Devices are prohibited for use in locker rooms at any time.” Penalties for violations are also included in the document.
In Mooreland, students can be in possession of their devices during school hours however they must be stored out of sight or in storage units in the classrooms while class is in session. If the device is in use visibly or heard the device will be confiscated. Cell phones may be used outside of the building before or after school and at lunchtime along with between class periods. They are allowed at extra-curricular activities but never to be used in locker rooms.
Woodward Public Schools have their policy broken up between the three levels of school. For Elementary students they are allowed to use the phone in the office to contact their parent/guardian in case of an emergency.
Woodward Superintendent Kyle Reynolds spoke of their middle school and high school policy. “We are supporting our teachers in how they would like student electronic devices to be handled in their classrooms, depending on the subject area and grade level. We do have some classrooms at WHS, for example, where the teachers require the students to deposit their cellular devices in cubbies or racks that the teacher can monitor for security.
“In our handbooks, we talk about electronic device usage and the responsibility of the students to use them appropriately. We also have systems in place to block inappropriate content in our educational environment, though that is very much a difficult task as new sites and content are added to the internet constantly. Our ‘Bark’ system also monitors for inappropriate material and language, as well as statements of bullying and harassment, and self-harm in the Google Classroom suite of products. This helps us not only protect our students from inappropriate activity but also alerts us of safety issues.
“We also understand that as a public school in the times in which we live, we have a responsibility to help our students become proficient in the use of technology so they will be prepared to enter the modern workforce. This endeavor includes teaching our students how to be responsible digital citizens.”
With these policies in place, the goal is to make school environments as safe and productive as possible.
