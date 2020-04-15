State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister requested waivers that would allow public schools more flexibility in spending existing federal funds. In less than 24 hours, the U.S. Department of Education (USDE) responded, granting the Oklahoma waivers.
“We are grateful to USDE for its swift response to our waiver request loosening restrictions on when and how our school districts may spend down their federal funds,” Hofmeister said. “This is a critical step in giving school leaders much-needed latitude as they face the economic uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Oklahoma public schools moved to distance learning platforms in early April to keep students home in the hopes of protecting their health as well as staff members and educators.
The waivers will allow schools to repurpose existing K-12 education funds for a number of COVID-19 related matters, including technology infrastructure and teacher training on distance learning, according to a press release from the Oklahoma State Department of Education. The waivers will allow schools to redirect resources to areas of highest need.
According to the press release, Oklahoma school districts may immediately begin implementing matters authorized under the waiver.
In addition to the existing federal funding, schools will also benefit from the CARES Act, Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The CARES Act will help cover a list of expenditures school districts may face.
Woodward Public Schools Superintendent Kyle Reynolds hopes the newfound flexibility with these funds will help ease the some of the strain the pandemic has cause for school districts.
“As we are learning more every day about how the CARES funds will be distributed to school districts and how we will be allowed to spend the funds, we are pleased with the flexibility,” said Reynolds. “Each school is different and has different needs, so it will be very beneficial to have discretion locally. One of the key waivers for not only the CARES funds, but also the other federal dollars we receive will be the ability to carryover funds from this fiscal year to next. Normally we are under "use it or lose it" rules where you must spend a certain percentage of your federal funds in the current fiscal year, which ends June 30th, or risk losing some of those monies. While we have financial needs right now, it looks like our state Legislature and Governor are going to protect schools and core services for the current fiscal year, we already know there will be cuts next year due to the downturn in the economy in tandem with the Coronavirus pandemic. The additional federal funds and flexibility should help cushion the blow.”
