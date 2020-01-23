Woodward Public Schools has partnered with Discovery Education Experience to help local teachers bring even more engaging lessons into the classroom.
WPS chose Discovery Education Experience to provide additional resources and content to classrooms with the digital curriculum.
“The Woodward Public Schools’ educators are committed to the district’s ongoing, collaborative, data-driven effort to increase student achievement and close achievement gaps,” said WPS Deputy Superintendent Curriculum, Instruction, and Technology Jerry Burch. “To accomplish this challenge, we are creating digital learning environments that engage students and support improved achievement.
"While we’ve tried other providers of digital content, we’ve found that Discovery Education Experience provides our teachers the best suite of tools to support our needs.”
WPS Superintendent Kyle Reynolds agreed, referring to the digital service as “the Cadillac” of digital streaming services.
“Everybody has heard of Discovery and they have a vast array of resources,” Reynolds said. “So instructors teaching a unit on whatever (subject), they can pull in five to ten minute video clips to help supplement and explain what’s going on… I’ve heard nothing but positive feedback on it.”
According to a press release from Discovery Education, WPS educators will also have access to the Discovery Education Community, a global community of education professionals. The Discovery Education Community connects members across school systems and around the world through social media, virtual conferences, and in-person events, fostering valuable networking, idea sharing, and inspiration.
“Discovery Education is incredibly excited to begin this new collaboration with the Woodward Public Schools,” said Discovery Education’s National Partnerships Consultant Ericka Dean. “The combination of our rich digital resources and the district’s dedicated team of educators will create the exciting learning environments that will support Woodward’s students future success.”
For more information about Discovery Education Experience visit discoveryeducation.com.
